Arcadia Amtrak station already making economic impact in region

The Amtrak station in Arcadia is now officially open, and while they have just started making stops there, the impact of the station has already brought businesses and jobs to the area.

It's just the third stop in Missouri that lies between St. Louis and Poplar Bluff. Riders have already taken advantage of it as they have to and from St. Louis among other places.

City leaders thought this station could help boost tourism, and hoped it would bring in more businesses and jobs. One local business owner, Don Barzowski, is definitely seeing that already. The fact of the train station coming into the area helped him make his decision to open a restaurant.

"We started talking about this restaurant maybe a year ago, that was right after Amtrak announced and we heard about other things that might be coming to the valley so we said hey, we got to get on board," Barzowski, part-owner of Iron Mule in Ironton, said.

Also, members of the community are starting to see a positive change with the new station.

"It gives us a lot of opportunities," Jesse Wren, an Ironton resident, said. "We have more people coming into our town, so we have more of a diversity coming to Ironton, instead of the same old people because we have the accessibility of the Amtrak."

