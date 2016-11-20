Scott City Knights of Columbus to host a sausage breakfast

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City, Missouri will host a sausage breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 7:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m.

Scrambled eggs, link sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and coffee and milk will be on the menu.

It will cost $7 for adults, $5 for children six to twelve years old and free for children five or younger.

They will also take orders for sausage at $3 a pound call (573) 576-6451 and ask for Gary.

The event will also be collecting new unopened/unwrapped toys to help the Marine Corps League with the Toys for Tots drive.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.