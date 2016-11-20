Scott City Knights of Columbus to host a sausage breakfast - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott City Knights of Columbus to host a sausage breakfast

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City, Missouri will host a sausage breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 7:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m.

Scrambled eggs, link sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and coffee and milk will be on the menu.

It will cost $7 for adults, $5 for children six to twelve years old and free for children five or younger. 

They will also take orders for sausage at $3 a pound call  (573) 576-6451 and ask for Gary.

The event will also be collecting new unopened/unwrapped toys to help the Marine Corps League with the Toys for Tots drive.

