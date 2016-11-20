New Trigg Co. sheriff's building honors fallen trooper

Trooper Ponder's badge number now stands at the entrance to the new Trigg County, Ky. sheriff's office. (Source: Trigg County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)

The Trigg County, Kentucky Sheriff's Department has a new home.

Their new location, at 134 Commerce Street in Cadiz, opens to the public on Monday, Nov. 20.

As folks enter, they'll notice a sheriff's badge above the front door with the badge number 954. Not sure what that means?

Sheriff Ray Burnam wants you to ask him about it.

954 is the badge number of the late Kentucky state trooper Cameron Ponder. He was shot and killed on September 13, 2015 during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Burnam said that he spoke with Ponder's mother and state police to make sure they approved of the tribute.

"I just thought that was a way to honor him," Sheriff Burnam said. "When people ask, 'what's 954?', [I'll say] well let me sit down and tell you about it. It's just a way to honor him."

This isn't the first tribute to Ponder since his death. There is also a portion of interstate named in his honor in western Kentucky.

