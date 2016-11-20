Kentucky Department of Agriculture seeks specialty crops grants - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky Department of Agriculture seeks specialty crops grants

Written by Joe Sanchez, Producer
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is accepting preliminary proposals for grants to promote specialty crops through marketing, production and education.

“Specialty crops are vital to our horticulture industry and continue to be a growing part of Kentucky’s agricultural landscape,” Commissioner Quarles said. “These funds will provide a boost to Kentucky’s specialty crop industry.”

Specialty crops are defined under federal law as “fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits and horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.” 

Preliminary proposals must be submitted by email to plant marketing specialist Josh Lindau at joshua.lindau@ky.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. March 1, 2017.

