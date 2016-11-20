RECALL ALERT: H-E-B issues precautionary baby food recall

H-E-B has issued a precautionary recall of its entire H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups product line only.

As of Friday, Nov. 18, the H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups were removed from shelves out of an abundance of caution due to a customer report of a small piece of rubber found inside a single container of one variety of the product.

There have been no reports of injury or illness associated with this isolated incident, however the company is taking the issue very seriously and taking all necessary precautions.

“Though we have only received one report of a foreign material in H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups, as a company, we are committed to absolute and complete food safety," Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs, said. "As a result of that commitment, coupled with the fact that we are dealing with a children’s product, we have made the decision to pull all of our H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups from our shelves."

H-E-B is encouraging customers who have any H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups in their pantries to return it to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.

The precautionary recall affects all lots of only H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups, including:

PRODUCT NAME: UPC: HEB BABY BANANA PASSION FRUIT 4122081488 HEB BABY BANANA PINEAPPLE MNGO 4122084761 HEB BABY GREEN BEANS 4122005670 HEB BABY BANANA APPLE 4122000208 HEB BABY GREEN BEANS CORN 4122005671 HEB BABY BANANA 4122083207 HEB BABY SQSH SWT CORN TOMATO 4122066357 HEB BABY PEAR CARROT BLUEBERRY 4122005673 HEB BABY PEAS CARROTS 4122005685 HEB BABY VEG CHKPEA MIX 4122005668 HEB BABY BANANA CARROT MANGO 4122025540 HEB BABY APL CRRT PMPKN ZCCHNI 4122054253 HEB BABY SWT POT PMPKN ZCCHNI 4122066026 HEB BABY PEAS 4122005684 HEB BABY APPLE 4122081487 HEB BABY PEAR PINEAPPLE ZCCHNI 4122018455 HEB BABY PEAR PEAS ZUCCHINI 4122079172 HEB BABY SWEET POTATO 4122005686

Customers with any questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 on Friday, Nov. 18 until 11 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. thereafter.

