Semi crash in Williamson Co., IL sends 1 to hospital with 'major injuries'

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police is reporting that a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson County, Illinois has sent one man to the hospital with major injuries.

The crash happened on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 8:30 a.m. at the 55 mile post on I-57. 

Authorities say Jerry W. Ingram, 33, of Oakfield, TN was driving a 2007 Freightliner truck tractor with a semi-trailer when he ran into a Chevrolet Trailblazer, later determined to be driven by Mark T. King, 48, of Houston, MS.

Ingram was behind King when he struck his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway, enter the median and overturn. King was transported via ambulance to a local hospital with "major injuries." He was later transferred via helicopter to a regional hospital.

John A. King, 45, of Houston, MS, was a passenger in Mark T. King's vehicle. He was not injured.

Ingram was also uninjured.

No charges have been filed at this time and authorities continue to investigate

