Rollover crash on Hwy. 60 near Morehouse, MO sends 3 to hospital

The MSHP is reporting that three people have been injured after a vehicle rollover on Hwy. 60 between Dexter, MO and Morehouse, MO on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Authorities said the incident happened just after noon on Sunday. Morgan T. Shaw, 21, of Sikeston, was driving when she ran off of the side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned, ejecting two of the occupants.

Shaw was transported to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with moderate injuries.

Derek W. Masters, 23, of Sikeston, and Jerricah L. Whitmore, 23, of Chaffee, were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Masters was transported to the St. Francis Medical Center with serious injuries. Whitmore was transported to the Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

The crash report states that none of the people in the vehicle were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

