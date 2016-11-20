Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Mississippi Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Mississippi Co., MO

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An East Prairie woman was flown to the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 20, after a crash in Mississippi County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on State Highway 80 near Route B, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states Janice D. Paz, 47, was driving east on the highway when her car went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The car was totaled and Paz was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital with "moderate" injuries, according to the report.

