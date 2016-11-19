Annual craft fair in Cape Girardeau brings out thousands

If you are looking for some unique Christmas gifts this holiday season, then the 46th Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau has you covered.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the annual craft fair kicked off - which featured roughly 260 vendors and around 310 booths full of unique and handmade items.

From wreaths, clothes, candy and more, there was a little something for everyone.

For many, shopping at this annual event has become a tradition, while for others it has become a new way to get their product out there.

Thousands of people packed the Show-Me-Center and the Osage Center for this weekend-long event.

Some of vendors at the craft fair said they are using the event to help kick start their passion of creating their own business.

"I think it's vital," Cakes Reanimated owner Becky Brown said. "At least to do it whenever you're starting out to get your name out as a small business. I don't personally have a brick and mortar business right now, but eventually I'd like to. And this kind of gets the buzz around for me and helps out a ton."

For Courtney Harger, she said she has had some recent success with making soaps. She said she was a school teacher until she decided to pursue her dream of creating her product full time.

"Slowly my business grew more and more, I got more customers so I decided to set up show doing it full time," Harger, Soap Up Here owner, said. "It also allowed me to stay home with my son and now I'm busy enough he's in preschool."

The event brought in roughly 14,000 people last year and Arts Council of Southeast Missouri Director Murielle Gaither said she anticipates about that many this year, as well.

Money raised from this event will go towards funding more than 100 programs, activities and events for the Arts Council.

