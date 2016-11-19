Police search for suspect after Farm Fresh in Anna, IL robbed

The Anna Illinois Police Department is investigating a reported robbery of a grocery store.

According to the police department's Facebook page, the robbery occurred at the Farm Fresh store on West Vienna Street on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 9:20 p.m.

A store clerk reported that a male suspect enter the store and displayed a handwritten note demanding money from the cash register. A weapon was inferred, but not displayed. The suspect left after receiving the money.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”-6’1” tall, weighing between 185 to 210 lbs. The suspect’s face was covered.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this robbery to immediately call the Anna Police Department at (618)-833-8571 ext. 1503.

