UPDATE: LEAP Alert canceled after missing woman from Clay Co., IL found dead

A LEAP Alert for a missing Clay County, Illinois woman has been canceled after she was found dead in an isolated area of Clay County.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Martha Ellen Cook, 65, who was first reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 17, was found dead on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Clay County.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time.

The Illinois State Police had issued an Endangered/Missing Person Advisory on behalf of Clay County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

Martha Ellen Cook, 65 had last been seen in Wayne County on county road 2375 north.

Martha suffered from Alzheimer's. She was following her husband and took a wrong turn.

