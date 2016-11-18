Thanksgiving reach spikes for food pantries after big donation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thanksgiving reach spikes for food pantries after big donation

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Three food pantries in Illinois are feeding hundreds more families than they normally would during the holidays thanks to dozens of employees of a local business.

At least of the Brethren Food Pantry, volunteers normally feed around 300 families a month.

On Friday, they reached more than 145 families across Perry County.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the spike was in part thanks to a generous donation from dozens of employees of the Wal Mart in Du Quoin.

“It’s worth it knowing to me that they’re going to be able to eat.” Said manager Aurdrey Arview on Friday. “What would happen if it was you?”

Roughly 50 employees of the Walmart in Du Quoin took it upon themselves to organize fundraisers throughout this year, spending their free time collecting donations to be sent to the three food banks in Perry County.

The company added a grant for 5,000 dollars to the pot, effectively sending each food pantry in the county $2,300 and several pallets worth of food.

Western Egyptian Food Pantry and Du Quoin Food Pantry also received checks from the effort.

