Portageville woman injured in crash

Written by Greg Webb, Producer
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Portageville woman was hurt Friday morning when her vehicle struck a ditch and overturned.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the wreck happened around 5 a.m. on Pemiscot County Road 305 about three miles south of Hayward.  According to an online crash report, the crash occurred when a 2001 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Diane Spoor, 68, ran off the left side of the road.

The report does not say why the vehicle left the road.

Spoor, 68, was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.

