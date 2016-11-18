2 drivers receive minor injuries after crash in Cape Girardeau, MO

Authorities in Cape Girardeau responded to an accident on Friday involving two pickup trucks on Kingshighway.

Witnesses say the accident occurred near U Haul around 3 p.m, when one truck, going south, lost control and ran into the northbound lanes, where it was struck by another truck.

Officials say both drivers received minor injuries at most. No citations have been issued.

