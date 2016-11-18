Racer football team wraps up season on the road - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Racer football team wraps up season on the road

Written by John Broeckling, Assignment Manager
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State will wrap up the 2016 football season on the road at Tennessee Tech.

If the Racers win, they will finish Ohio Valley Conference play with a 5-3 record.

After starting league play 0-2, Murray responded with a respectable season. 

MSU lost to Tennessee Tech 31-29 in 2015 in Murray.

The Racers and Golden Eagles will kick off in Cookeville Saturday, November 19.

