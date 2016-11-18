Racer football team wraps up season on the road

Murray State will wrap up the 2016 football season on the road at Tennessee Tech.
If the Racers win, they will finish Ohio Valley Conference play with a 5-3 record.
After starting league play 0-2, Murray responded with a respectable season.
MSU lost to Tennessee Tech 31-29 in 2015 in Murray.
The Racers and Golden Eagles will kick off in Cookeville Saturday, November 19.
