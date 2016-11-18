Large aircraft rolls through southern Illinois

A large aircraft caught the attention of a lot of people as it rolled through southern Illinois.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules got stuck in Sparta, Ill. on Thursday, according to KMOV.

Once crews got it back on track, it traveled through Jackson and Williamson County.

The aircraft is headed to Indiana.

