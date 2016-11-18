SEMO women's basketball team loses 48-54 on the road at Xavier

The SEMO women's basketball team lost on the road at Xavier Friday afternoon 54-48.

The Redhawks were led in scoring by Bri Mitchell with 11 points. Olivia Hackman added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

With the defeat, Southeast falls to 1-3. Xavier improves to 2-0.

