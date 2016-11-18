COST OF THE MEAL: Thanksgiving feast will cost a little less this year

If you're hosting Thanksgiving at your house this year, good news! The items you'll need will cost a little less this year.

According to the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation, a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal for 10 people will cost about a $1.50 less per person than it did in 2015.

That meal includes a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, cranberries, peas, relish tray, sweet potatoes, brown-and-serve rolls, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and milk and coffee to drink.

The Farm Bureau asks volunteer shoppers to collect prices at local stores across Missouri to come up with the average cost.

The average for 2016 in Missouri? A total of $50.46.

That's a little more than the nationwide average of $49.87.

“Despite the strong supply of turkeys on the market, turkey prices were slightly higher than 2015,” said Diane Olson, Director of Missouri Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Programs.

The other items that went up in price? Onions and brown-and-serve rolls.

Wondering what the average cost per pound for a turkey across the country? $1.42. That's up from last year's average of $1.37.

“Expect those prices to shift as Thanksgiving approaches and stores use low turkey prices to attract customers, who then also buy other things,” Olson adds. “This year, turkey farmers didn’t face an inordinate amount of challenges, so turkey supply is ample.”

Olson said that dairy prices were down significantly this year, so items like milk, butter, and whipping cream cost a little less this year.

