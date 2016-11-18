COST OF THE MEAL: Thanksgiving feast will cost a little less thi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

COST OF THE MEAL: Thanksgiving feast will cost a little less this year

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

If you're hosting Thanksgiving at your house this year, good news! The items you'll need will cost a little less this year.

According to the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation, a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal for 10 people will cost about a $1.50 less per person than it did in 2015.

That meal includes a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, cranberries, peas, relish tray, sweet potatoes, brown-and-serve rolls, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and milk and coffee to drink.

The Farm Bureau asks volunteer shoppers to collect prices at local stores across Missouri to come up with the average cost.

The average for 2016 in Missouri? A total of $50.46.

That's a little more than the nationwide average of $49.87.

“Despite the strong supply of turkeys on the market, turkey prices were slightly higher than 2015,” said Diane Olson, Director of Missouri Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Programs. 

The other items that went up in price? Onions and brown-and-serve rolls.

Wondering what the average cost per pound for a turkey across the country? $1.42. That's up from last year's average of $1.37.

“Expect those prices to shift as Thanksgiving approaches and stores use low turkey prices to attract customers, who then also buy other things,” Olson adds. “This year, turkey farmers didn’t face an inordinate amount of challenges, so turkey supply is ample.”

Olson said that dairy prices were down significantly this year, so items like milk, butter, and whipping cream cost a little less this year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly