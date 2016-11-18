Developer creates detector to identify 'B.S.' on Facebook - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Developer creates detector to identify 'B.S.' on Facebook

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Since the election you have probably heard some frustrations about "fake news" on Facebook and how it might have impacted the results of the election.

Mark Zuckerburg says what we see on Facebook is authentic 99 percent of the time.

Only a small amount of what is posted is fake news and hoaxes.

However, one programmer isn't totally convinced.

That is why Daniel Sieradski came up with a simple solution.

He developed a Google Chrome extension he call the B.S. Detector.

The goal: identify fake and satirical news sites and then prevent them from going viral.

Sieradski says right now the extension will flag content from more than 360 sites, including InfoWars.

The list consists of websites that traffic in fake news, parody news, un-sourced claims, fabrications, innuendo and conspiracy theories. 

The extension is really easy to use.

In fact, Sieradski says he threw it together in under an hour, "to push back against Mark Zuckerberg's claim that Facebook is unable to do something about the proliferation of fake news on their platform."

To install it, clicking the add to chrome button after you found the extension in the Chrome Web Store.

Then when you hover over a link of a questionable site, a little red warning box will pop up.

Sieradski says he has done his best to stay "wholly objective" when compiling the list of flagged sites.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly