Heartland Cooks - Lesley’s Sweet Potato Bake

Lesley Dormeyer shares her recipe for a different sort of sweet potato bake for Thanksgiving. (Source: KFVS)

Sweet potatoes are a must-have dish on any Thanksgiving table, but Lesley Dormeyer of Fruitland does hers a little differently.

She forgoes the marshmallows for sweet Granny Smith apples, tart cranberries and brown sugar. Lesley’s recipe brings together several flavors of the season that’s sure to start a new Thanksgiving tradition with your family.

Ingredients:

3 pounds sweet potatoes

3 Tablespoons butter

½ cup brown sugar (packed)

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Zest from one orange

Juice from one orange

2 medium Granny Smith apples

½ cup fresh cranberries

Directions:

Boil whole, skin-on sweet potatoes for 20-25 minutes until sweet potatoes are fork tender.

Remove sweet potatoes from pot and allow them to cool.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Peel sweet potatoes and then slice into bite-size pieces. Place sliced sweet potatoes in oven-safe baking dish.

Place butter, brown sugar, salt and pumpkin pie spice in a microwaveable bowl. Zest orange rind and squeeze the orange juice into the bowl. Cover and microwave for one minute.

Stir diced apples into brown sugar mixture, cover and microwave on high for three additional minutes.

Pour apples and brown sugar mixture over sweet potatoes.

Top with fresh cranberries and bake for 15-20 minutes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.