Heartland Cooks - Lesley’s Sweet Potato Bake

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Lesley Dormeyer shares her recipe for a different sort of sweet potato bake for Thanksgiving. (Source: KFVS) Lesley Dormeyer shares her recipe for a different sort of sweet potato bake for Thanksgiving. (Source: KFVS)
Sweet potatoes are a must-have dish on any Thanksgiving table, but Lesley Dormeyer of Fruitland does hers a little differently.

She forgoes the marshmallows for sweet Granny Smith apples, tart cranberries and brown sugar. Lesley’s recipe brings together several flavors of the season that’s sure to start a new Thanksgiving tradition with your family.

Ingredients:

  • 3 pounds sweet potatoes
  • 3 Tablespoons butter
  • ½ cup brown sugar (packed)
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • Zest from one orange
  • Juice from one orange
  • 2 medium Granny Smith apples
  • ½ cup fresh cranberries

Directions:

Boil whole, skin-on sweet potatoes for 20-25 minutes until sweet potatoes are fork tender.

Remove sweet potatoes from pot and allow them to cool.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Peel sweet potatoes and then slice into bite-size pieces. Place sliced sweet potatoes in oven-safe baking dish.

Place butter, brown sugar, salt and pumpkin pie spice in a microwaveable bowl. Zest orange rind and squeeze the orange juice into the bowl. Cover and microwave for one minute.

Stir diced apples into brown sugar mixture, cover and microwave on high for three additional minutes.

Pour apples and brown sugar mixture over sweet potatoes.

Top with fresh cranberries and bake for 15-20 minutes.

  Favorite Recipe Collections

    Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.
  Savory pies

    Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.
  Graham cracker classics

    Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.
