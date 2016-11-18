Set and Spike volleyball tournament scheduled in Cape Girardeau, MO

On Sunday, December 11, the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host the 29th Annual Set and Spike Volleyball Tournament at the Osage Centre.

This is an adult coed tournament with each team consisting of 6 players on the court (3 male and 3 female) and participants must be at least 16 years of age.

Registration is $60 per team and the deadline is December 7. Rosters and payments may be dropped off at the Osage Centre, A.C. Brase Arena, Shawnee Park Center or online at cityofcape.org/volleyball.

For more information contact Tessa Bollinger at 573-339-6736 or tbollinger@cityofcape.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.