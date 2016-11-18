Woman arrested in connection to 3 robberies in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman arrested in connection to 3 robberies in Cape Girardeau

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Ann Elizabeth Heilman (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department) Ann Elizabeth Heilman (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau woman faces several charges after three separate robbery incidents.

According to police, in all three cases, the victims thought the suspect was actually a man.

Ann Elizabeth Heilman, 59, faces charges of attempted robbery, robbery, and possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

The first happened on Oct. 24 on the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church on Frederick Street.

The victim told investigators the suspect sprayed her in the face with pepper spray and demanded her purse.

Heilman ran away before getting anything from the victim.

Then, on Oct. 28, Heilman is accused of walking inside Chocolate Works on Broadway and flashing pepper spray. She demanded cash from the register.

Investigators say Heilman ran from the business when the employee didn't cooperate.

The final robbery happened on Nov. 17 at Chocolate Works.

According to police, Heilman walked in the store with a bandana over her face and carrying a large 2x4.

She got cash and took off.

Heilman was taken into custody on Nov. 24 while she was walking near the intersection of Middle and Broadway.

The officer that arrested her found a white substance believed to be cocaine in her possession.

Heilman is being held on $50,000 bond.

