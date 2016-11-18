Chase in McCracken Co. ends with man behind bars - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chase in McCracken Co. ends with man behind bars

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Brandon Bell (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Brandon Bell (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

An early morning call about a physical assault in McCracken County turned into a chase.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to a home on Clarks River Road around 5:15 a.m.

As they arrived, dispatch told him the alleged aggressor was leaving. Deputies met the driver, Brandon Bell, 30, of West Paducah, as he was pulling out.

The deputies tried to stop Bell, but he kept driving.

Bell drove through the intersection at Irvin Cobb Drive and Wayne Sullivan Drive where he and one of the deputies were nearly hit by traffic.

Deputies said Bell's car jumped a curb and he drove into a parking lot.

According to the sheriff's department, Bell then got out of the vehicle while it was still rolling and tried to run away.

After a scuffle, deputies took Bell into custody.

He was intoxicated when he was arrested, according to investigators.

During a search of his car, deputies said they found alcohol and more than three ounces of marijuana packaged for sale.

Bell faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, two counts of fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and trafficking in marijuana.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly