Chase in McCracken Co. ends with man behind bars

An early morning call about a physical assault in McCracken County turned into a chase.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to a home on Clarks River Road around 5:15 a.m.

As they arrived, dispatch told him the alleged aggressor was leaving. Deputies met the driver, Brandon Bell, 30, of West Paducah, as he was pulling out.

The deputies tried to stop Bell, but he kept driving.

Bell drove through the intersection at Irvin Cobb Drive and Wayne Sullivan Drive where he and one of the deputies were nearly hit by traffic.

Deputies said Bell's car jumped a curb and he drove into a parking lot.

According to the sheriff's department, Bell then got out of the vehicle while it was still rolling and tried to run away.

After a scuffle, deputies took Bell into custody.

He was intoxicated when he was arrested, according to investigators.

During a search of his car, deputies said they found alcohol and more than three ounces of marijuana packaged for sale.

Bell faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, two counts of fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and trafficking in marijuana.

