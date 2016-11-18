Police: Vehicle without lights on causes crash in Williamson Co.

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Williamson County late Thursday night injures a man and woman.

According to Illinois State Police, around 9:58 p.m. the driver of a minivan had partially stopped the vehicle, without any lights on, in the southbound passing lane of I-57.

Troopers report the driver of a car, also traveling southbound in the passing lane, did not see the minivan until it was too late and swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle.

However, the car side-swiped the minivan causing the car to travel into the center median and flip.

This was near the Marion exit at milepost 61.

The driver of the car, 46-year-old Ruth Avery of West Frankfort, was hurt in the crash.

She was taken to Herrin Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the minivan, 50-year-old Shelly Matthews of Evansville, In. was not hurt, but her passenger, 58-year-old Douglas Matthews, also of Evansville, In., was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Troopers report charges are pending.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.