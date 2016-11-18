Survive the Thanksgiving feast without regrets

A lot of people are probably already thinking about the Thanksgiving feast.

But it might be a good idea to have a game plan to avoid waking up with regret the next day.

Fitness Trainer Tamatha Crowson has 7 tips to help get you through the day.

1. Pay attention to the portion size.

“A portion about the size of your fist is about a cup,” Crowson said. “Something that fits into the palm of your hand is about a half of a cup.”

2. Deal with leftovers right away.

“Instead of leaving the food out on the counter to nibble on after the meal, wrap it up and put it in the fridge,” Crowson said. “That’s going to keep you from doing a lot of that extra snacking.”

3. Drink plenty of water because it will help fill you up.

4. Just move more.

“If you can’t make it to the gym around Thanksgiving, you can burn a lot of extra calories just by daily activities,” Crowson said.

5. Watch your alcohol content.

“Not only does alcohol have empty calories, you’re body does convert it to sugar the minute it starts digesting and it can lower that level of self-control,” Crowson said.

6. Sign up for something.

“There’s a lot of activities on Thanksgiving Day and right around there, you know 5ks and other things you can do,” Crowson said. “Then you have that goal to shoot for.”

7. Your body does not count calories in a 24 hour block.

“Think of it more like a 3 day block or even a whole week,” Crowson said. “So if your goal is to get X number, let’s just say 1,500 calories a day, your body does not start at zero the next day. So a three day period would be 4,500 calories.”

If you have a fitness question, send a Facebook message or e-mail to Amanda Hanson.

