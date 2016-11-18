This week in music: 1977 Debby Boone - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1977 Debby Boone

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's hit the archives and check out the music scene from this week 39 years ago.

For the final week of November 1977, Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Hot 100 chart. At number five was one of the most successful bands of the 70's. Baby What a Big Surprise was written by Peter Cetera and was Chicago's final top ten single of the 1970's.

At number four was the debut single for the British group Heatwave. Boogie Nights is one of the best known disco songs by a British band.

Saturday Night Fever hadn't hit theaters yet, but one of the songs from that movie was climbing the charts.  How Deep is Your Love by the Bee Gees would eventually hit number one and spend a then-record 17 weeks in the top ten.

A country crossover hit was in the number two spot.  Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue was the biggest hit in the career of Crystal Gayle. Although it topped the country charts, it peaked out at number two on the pop charts. Despite the title, Crystal Gayle's eyes are already blue.

And in the top spot was Debby Boone with You Light Up My Life. It was the theme song from a movie of the same name.  While the movie has been mostly forgotten, the song was a huge hit.  It held on to the number one position for ten consecutive weeks.  That was a record at the time.  Billboard ranks it as the 9th biggest chart hit of all time. 

