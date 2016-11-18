November 21 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

November 21 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a couple of former NFL stars who went on to have very successful broadcasting careers.

He was a defensive end who set a NFL record for sacks in a season with 22 and a half.  He also helped lead the Giants to a Super Bowl Championship.  After retiring he went on to become a studio host for Fox. He also had a stint as Kelly Ripa's co-host on Live with Kelly and Michael.  We're talking about Michael Strahan who is 45 today.

He was the quarterback who led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl Titles.  After retirement he headed to the broadcast booth and joined Joe Buck as the number one play-by-play team for Fox. Troy Aikman is 50 today.

She's the daughter of Danny Thomas and is married to TV talk show host Phil Donahue. She starred in the ABC sitcom That Girl which aired from 1966 to 1971. Marlo Thomas is 79 today.

She got her start on NBC's Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In.  From there she moved to the big screen, starring in the movies Shampoo, Foul Play, Bird on a Wire and of course Private Benjamin. Goldie Hawn is 71 today.

