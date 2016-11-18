Semi vs. van crash kills Ashland, KY man in Jefferson Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Semi vs. van crash kills Ashland, KY man in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

An Ashland, KY man was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County on Friday.

Police say 46-year-old Derron Gentry was traveling westbound in a Chrysler Voyager Van around 12:19 a.m. when he rear ended a semi.

Illinois State Police say the semi, driven by 35-year-old Las Vegas resident Kiflu Mogos, was parked on the right shoulder of I-64 near milepost 88.

The semi driver was accelerating in on the shoulder with his turn signal on before merging into the right lane.

That’s when Gentry ran into the semi.

Gentry died at the scene of the crash.

I-64 was shut down for an extended period of time.

