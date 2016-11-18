FIRST ALERT: Rain is on its way to the Heartland. Brian Alworth - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Rain is on its way to the Heartland. Brian Alworth is tracking when and where

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

It is Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

After nearly a month of no rain for parts of the Heartland, rain is on its way! Ahead of the storms expect a blustery morning though, with wind gusts of up to 30mph. A big temperature change is coming, too. As you walk out the door, temps will be near 60 degrees. The rain moves in this afternoon. Brian is tracking when it will hit your community. A few thunderstorms are possible. FIRST ALERT: Once this front moves through, fall temperatures return with lows in the 20’s-30’s and highs in the 40’s and 50’s.

Making Headlines:

Deadly shootingSeven people have been shot and a mother is dead after a shooting at her 2-year-old's birthday party in Dyersburg, TN. Police say the incident maybe gang related, and are searching for one to three people they believe were responsible.

Shots firedPolice are investigating after a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Cousins in Cape Girardeau. Police say gunfire hit a home, but no one was injured.

Semi fire: A semi truck caught on fire on Interstate 55, sparking a small grass fire early Friday morning in Cape Girardeau County. It happened around 12:30 near Fruitland when the trucker noticed the tires on his rig were on fire.

Deer season: Deer hunters in Illinois don't have to wait any longer. Shotgun deer season kicks off in Illinois starting today. No matter if your an expert hunter or a first timer there are some important things to know and remember. We'll tell you three things you need to know on the Breakfast Show.

