Semi catches on fire, sparking grass fire off I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co.

A semi truck caught on fire on Interstate 55, sparking a small grass fire early Friday morning in Cape Girardeau County.

It happened around 12:30 near Fruitland when the trucker noticed the tires on his rig were on fire.

He pulled onto the shoulder and unhooked the rig from the trailer.

The fire spread from the truck to the grass along I-55, but crews were able to put out the flames before they spread to the tree line.

No one was hurt and the fire did not cause any traffic problems.

