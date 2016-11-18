Seniors invited to Perryville, MO holiday dinner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Seniors invited to Perryville, MO holiday dinner

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Perryville High School Student Council will host its annual Senior Citizens Holiday Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Perryville High School cafeteria.  

The doors will open at 4:30 pm.

The meal will consist of turkey and mashed potatoes.

Space is limited, so you must reserve a spot by contacting Mr. Brent Broeking at Perryville High School at 573-547-7500 ext. 490.

