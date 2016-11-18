Seniors invited to Perryville, MO holiday dinner

The Perryville High School Student Council will host its annual Senior Citizens Holiday Dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Perryville High School cafeteria.

The doors will open at 4:30 pm.

The meal will consist of turkey and mashed potatoes.

Space is limited, so you must reserve a spot by contacting Mr. Brent Broeking at Perryville High School at 573-547-7500 ext. 490.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.