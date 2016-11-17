Cape Girardeau PD investigating report of shots fired on south side of town

Police are investigating after a report of shots fired on the south side of Cape Girardeau.

Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. on Thursday to the 400 block of South Hanover.

Police say gunfire hit two homes and a parked car.

A bullet went through a home on 1100 block of Cousins while a woman and her two young children were at the home.

Another bullet entered a home by going through the front door on the 400 block of South Hanover.

The homeowner, who did not wish to be identified, says her and her family were sitting just feet away from were the bullet hit.

"In the process we were crawling on the floor and trying to get out of the way and bullets were banging and shooting," she said.

Nearby, a parked Dodge Avenger was shot at least five times.

There was also another crime scene, related to the incident, near the intersection of Hanover Ave. and Jefferson St.

Witnesses say they heard "up to 15 shots fired."

No one has been reported injured.

Police say they are still working to determine what exactly happened and who was involved.

