Woman injured in two-car crash in Hamilton Co., IL

One person was injured Thursday evening after a two car crash in Hamilton County.

According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation, James L. Chapman, 19, of Broughton, Ill., was westbound on Illinois Route 14 approaching Hamilton County Road 200 East when he collided into the rear of a car driven by Krystal L. Alexander, 49, of McLeansboro.

Alexander was slowing in traffic to turn north into a private drive located approximately 350 feet east of County Road 200 East.

Alexander was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, McLeansboro Police Department and Harre’s Ambulance Service.

