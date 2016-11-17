Fallen soldier honored at basketball game in Tamaroa, IL

The community of Tamaroa Illinois came together to honor a fallen soldier on Thursday, November 17.

Twenty-year-old Pfc. Tyler Iubelt died of the injuries he suffered from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan, and while he may be gone the people of Tamaroa will remember his sacrifice.

There was a basketball game held at the Tamaroa Community Center, along with a chili dinner.

All Proceeds raised will go to help Tylers six-month-old daughter, Violet.

"There’s so much in my mind I can hardly express it all," Kerri Shoenbacher, who helped organize the event, said. "He was a wonderful kid, I loved him, I’m going to miss him I want to know that he’s with the lord and that I’ll see him someday."

The school choir showed their support by singing the national anthem while the color guards from the VFW presented flags in his honor.

With more than 300 people from the community in attendance, Kerri Shoenbacher went on to say, "I just think it’s wonderful how they’re rallying around and supporting the family, because we need it now, we really need it.

