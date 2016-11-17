Paducah PD: Burglary suspect found hiding in dumpster, under trash

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested in connection to a burglary on Thursday, November 17.

Jesse W. Riley, 22, was charged with third degree burglary.

According to Paducah police, the department's K-9 tracked and found Riley on Thursday afternoon, even though he was hidden in a dumpster and covered with trash.

Police were called at 2:42 p.m. to a reported theft at Bob's Drive-In, 2429 Bridge Street.

Employees told officers a man caused a distraction at the walk-up order window and then entered the building through an employee-only entrance.

The man allegedly grabbed a money bag and fled.

Employees chased the man, but lost him near Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Lane.

According to police, Officer Shawn Craven and his K-9 partner, Huub, were called to the scene. Huub tracked the man to a dumpster at the church where Craven found him hiding under trash.

Riley was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to police, he had the stolen money in his possession at the time of his arrest. It was seized and logged into evidence.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.