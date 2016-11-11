11/17/16 - Biased Media

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

There has been a great deal of discussion of the media during this year’s election. Some good, some bad, some even made up. One specific image though, caught my attention and is concerning. It was a t-shirt that read: "Rope, Tree, Journalist. Some assembly required."

There’s no doubt that this shirt’s message was aimed at the national news media, and the perception that they are biased towards one candidate or another. Regardless of your opinion on this topic the wearer of this t-shirt and a large portion of the public seem to have forgotten the crucial role journalists play in our electorate.

The media, whether the candidates like it or not, have the difficult task of keeping our elected officials honest, asking the tough questions and demanding accountability to the public. Can you imagine what our country would look like if our elected officials were not held accountable to the American people by the media?

As for KFVS12’s role in all of this, I’m here to let you know that we are committed to you, the local viewer. We put the Heartland first.

Heartland News is here to inform, and to keep you and your family safe. We are here to tell you what is going on in your neighborhood, your city, county, and state. We are here to hold our local leaders accountable to the promises they make, and the law. Because if we don’t, no one will. It’s a difficult job. One that we accept and are committed to.

The reporters, anchors, producers, and rest of the staff at KFVS12 take this responsibility seriously. We live here in the Heartland and we believe that the LOCAL media make the Heartland a better place to live.

So the next time you see or hear someone complaining about the media holding our elected officials accountable it will put a smile on your face, because you will know that we are here every day to do just that.

I’m Scott Thomas, and that’s our ViewPoint.

