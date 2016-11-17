The Women's Center joins the global #GivingTuesday movement

On November 29, The Women's Center in Carbondale, Illinois has joined #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

The Women's Center will host an Alternative Angel Tree with a variety needs for clients and the cost for those needs.

Anyone interested in providing those items can donate the designated amount.

"So many people ask how they can support The Women's Center during the holidays, and really throughout the entire year. They want to give in a way that will be most helpful. Each item on the Alternative Angel Tree is specific need from one of our clients. It's a great way to give a monetary donation that will support a very tangible need," said Lindsay Stockhecke, development specialist for The Women's Center.

Those who are interested in joining The Women's Center's #GivingTuesday initiative can click here.

