Hearts are heavy in one Heartland community after a soldier from Perry County, Illinois was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan on Saturday, November 12.

Vice President Joe Biden took part in the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base when Pfc. Tyler Iubelt returned to U.S. soil.

Family and friends put together a make-shift memorial for Pfc. Tyler Iubelt in his hometown of Tamaroa, Ill. (Source: KFVS)

Patriot Guard riders waited in line for the funeral service of Pfc. Tyler Iubelt. (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)

Fallen southern IL soldier to be laid to rest on Wednesday

A fallen southern Illinois soldier will be laid to rest on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Pfc. Tyler Iubelt was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The funeral started at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Du Quoin with Rev. Joel Vancil officiating.

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi said Governor Bruce Rauner is expected to attend the funeral services.

Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Park at Du Quoin.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by the United States Army.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered in Du Quoin, Illinois for a visitation.

More than just local friends and family attended the visitation. The line stretched outside of the door and down the street from Searby Funeral Home.

Much of the Du Quoin Police Department, SIU students and groups from across the Heartland stood in line to pay their respects, including the Illinois Patriot Guard who travels across the state to honor fallen soldiers.

One man, a member of the Illinois Patriot Guard, said most of his group couldn't make it out due to the cold. He said his 260-mile journey was worth it.

"It's just an honor to do this," Kenneth Abbadusky said. "I just do this because, to me, it's the right thing to do; to honor this young man the way he needs to be. Tomorrow, I'll be there with the flags and the bike and that's why I come down here."

Friends may make memorials to the Education Fund for Tyler’s daughter, with donations made to Shelby Iubelt, and will be accepted at the funeral home.

A somber homecoming

The remains of Iubelt arrived at Scott Air Force Base on Monday, Nov. 21 around 10 a.m.

Police then escorted his body to Searby Funeral home in Du Quoin, Ill.

The procession made a point to go through several small towns along the way.

One of those towns was Tamaroa where Iubelt grew up.

The streets of Tamaroa were lined with school children from the grade school he attended. Their teacher said that this is a moment they treat as a lesson.

"I think we see it as a learning situation...for our kids to understand the sacrifice...that someone made."

Others we talked to from Tyler's hometown said it's important to keep his memory alive.

"Just, you can't forget about it," said Emily Kuberski of Tamaroa. "You have to remember about it every day, you don't really think about those troops that are overseas every day because you don't, it's not around you. But then when something like this happens, the community comes together and then they show up. You just can't forget it. You have to remember every day that they're over there risking their lives for us."

The procession also went through Nashville where Iubelt's mother now lives.

Another show of support popped up in Du Quoin on Monday.

American flags lined the streets to honor Iubelt as he traveled to the funeral home.

Fallen soldier

Pfc. Tyler Iubelt was killed Saturday, Nov. 12 while deployed in Afghanistan.

He died of the injuries he suffered from an improvised explosive device in Bagram, Afghanistan.

The U.S. Army reports Iubelt's awards and decorations include the Purple Heart Medal, Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Combat Action Badge.

Tyler was a member of the 1st Calvary Division Sustainment Brigade in Afghanistan. He was sworn into the United States Army on October 21, 2015.

Tyler was then stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO for his basic training and AIT on November 23, 2015. He was then assigned to Ft. Hood, TX and then to Afghanistan.

He was a member of the Sunfield Baptist Church in Sunfield. Tyler graduated from Pinckneyville High School in 2015. He was a graduate of Tamaroa Grade School and had played baseball when he was in grade school.

Tyler enjoyed duck hunting, fishing and grilling.

He was born October 19, 1996 at Du Quoin, IL, the son of Michael Iubelt and Charlotte Stiens. He married Shelby A. Crews on October 30, 2015 at Nashville, IL and she survives.

Special tribute

A special tribute was held on Nov. 17 for Iubelt.

The Private First Class was killed in Afghanistan Nov. 12.

The tribute was held at Iubelt's former grade school during a home basketball game.

Activities included an Army Color Guard unit displaying the flags before the start of the varsity game and members of the PCHS Chamber Choir sang the National Anthem as well.

In addition to the usual concessions, chili was sold by the bowl with all proceeds going to the education fund for Iubelt's daughter, Violet. There was also a donation jar available for anyone to give to the education fund as well.

