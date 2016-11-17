Washington Co., IL man killed in single-car crash

A Washington County, Illinois man is dead after a single-car crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to Illinois State Police, Wayne Morgan, 72, of Okawville, Ill., was traveling west on IL Rt. 177 near Nightingale Road.

Morgan left the south side of the road, struck a fence, and struck a dirt embankment head-on.

He was airlifted from the scene to a regional medical center and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

ISP was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Okawville Police and Fire Departments, Washington County Ambulance Service, Arch Flight, and Lyle’s Towing.

