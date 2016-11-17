Jackson Police Community Christmas Drive underway - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson Police Community Christmas Drive underway

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
The Jackson Police Department's annual toy drive helps families every year. (Source: Jackson Police Department)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The Jackson Police Department has decided to make a slight change to its annual toy drive: this year, the drive will also provide assistance to seniors that are on a fixed income.

During the drive, members of the community and area businesses donate money and toys to give to children who otherwise might not have gifts underneath the tree on Christmas.

This year, some of the money donated will be used to buy gift cards .

According to a release from the Community Christmas Drive Committee, the drive raised enough last year that the department was able to help a few seniors during the Christmas season, "We went and delivered gift cards to some seniors that we were told were struggling and we were able to sit down and talk with them and let them know that we are always there for them if they are in need of help."

If you would like to donate, you can make checks payable to the Jackson Police Department. Be sure to write "Community Drive" in the memo section.

The department will take applications for those that would benefit from the drive until Dec. 1.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 5.

For more information, you can call the police department at 573-243-3151 and ask for Rachel Coleman or a member of the Christmas Drive Committee.

