Jackson Elks Lodge #2652 donates vest to police K-9

One member of the Jackson Police Department just got an equipment upgrade.

And it's thanks to a hefty donation.

Jackson Elks Lodge #2652 donated $2,000 so K-9 "Beny" could get a new protective vest.

And this vest does double duty.

Not only is it bullet proof, it's also knife resistant.

Jackson Police Chief James Humphreys says "Beny" is an officer just like an other on the force and he needs this to stay safe.

"We've got a great community here and donations like this and many other groups in town, they're always stepping up to the plate to help us out when it comes to needed equipment such as this vest," said Chief Humphreys. "I mean this is almost a $2,000 vest and it's a huge help to us and our department and in turn helps us better serve them in the community."

Exalted Ruler Harry Dryer says this lodge plans on continuing to donate to law enforcement for years to come.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.