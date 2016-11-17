Figuring out just how much you should spend on gifts

Just how much money should you spend on Christmas gifts for you family?

How about your gifts for friends and coworkers?

Turns out the answer depends on your relationship. And that's where Jet.com comes in.

The online retailer launched its "Careculator" to help you figure out just how much to spend on gifts.

To use it, you just log in through your Facebook.

It then analyzes your relationship with the person, your interactions with them and then gives you a price.

There's no need to worry about spending too much money.

The Careculator promises to help you "spend less on people you love."

To try it out click here.

