Endangered child alert: 8-month-old missing, parents wanted in TN

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
TENNESSEE (KFVS) -

A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 8-month-old boy.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Xavier Billings and his parents, Andrew and Adriana Billings, were last seen in Dekalb County, Tenn. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Investigators say the parents left the scene of a crash. Officers found a mobile methamphetamine lab in their vehicle.

Xavier is 20" tall, weighs about 17 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Andrew and Adriana Billings both have active warrants for aggravated child abuse and manufacturing methamphetamine.

If you have seen any of them, you are asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 615-215-3000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

