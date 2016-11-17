1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

One person was hurt in a 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on the morning of Wednesday, November 16th. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Officials say at just after 11 am a 2013 Ford Fusion had collided with a 1995 GMC pickup truck pulling a utility trailer hauling lawn mowing equipment. It happened on Lovelace Florence Station Road East and resulted in 21-year-old Betty Guess of Paducah needing treatment for unknown injuries.

Deputies investigated and learned the crash occurred as both vehicle were negotiating a curve, each going the opposite direction. Both drivers claim the other vehicle was over the center line.

The driver of the Ford Fusion and the two occupants of the pickup truck were both unharmed.

