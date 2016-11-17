1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Connect
One person was hurt in a 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on the morning of Wednesday, November 16th. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.) One person was hurt in a 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on the morning of Wednesday, November 16th. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
One person was hurt in a 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on the morning of Wednesday, November 16th. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.) One person was hurt in a 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on the morning of Wednesday, November 16th. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person was hurt in a 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on the morning of Wednesday, November 16th.

Officials say at just after 11 am a 2013 Ford Fusion had collided with a 1995 GMC pickup truck pulling a utility trailer hauling lawn mowing equipment. It happened on Lovelace Florence Station Road East and resulted in 21-year-old Betty Guess of Paducah needing treatment for unknown injuries.

Deputies investigated and learned the crash occurred as both vehicle were negotiating a curve, each going the opposite direction. Both drivers claim the other vehicle was over the center line.

The driver of the Ford Fusion and the two occupants of the pickup truck were both unharmed.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly