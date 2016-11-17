Small grass fire burning in Cape Girardeau County

Fire crews are working to put out a small grass fire in Cape Girardeau County.

The fire is burning near the intersection of County Road 596 and US 61, north of Oak Ridge.

North County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene about 6:10 a.m.

Dispatchers say the fire is not threatening any structures.

