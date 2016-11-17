This week in music: 1989 Paula Abdul

Let's check out the music scene from 27 years ago.

These were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 this week in 1989.

At number five was the Swedish duo Roxette with their former number one hit Listen to Your Heart.

Paula Abdul was at number four with a song that had peaked at number 88 a year earlier. But Abdul's record company had confidence that Just the Way that You Love Me and re-released it in the fall of '89.

In the number three spot was Love Shack by The B-52's. It was the group from Georgia's biggest hit and was a staple at clubs across the country.

Checking in at number two was Milli Vanilli with Blame It on the Rain. The song went on to become the German duo's third and final number one single before their infamous lip sync scandal took off.



And in the top spot for this week in '89 was Bad English with the power-ballad When I See You Smile. The five man band was made up by former members of the groups Journey and The Babys.

