November 18 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
She's a Fox New host who got into a feud with Donald Trump following the first Republican debate in August of last year.  Megyn Kelly is 46 today.

He's a Boston Red Sox legend who retired after this past baseball season.  He's one of the best clutch hitters in Major League history, just ask the Cardinals about that as he scorched them in two World Series match ups.  Big Papi David Ortiz is 41 today.

He's an actor who has starred in such comedies as Zoolander, Wedding Crashers, Night at the Museum and many other movies.  Owen Wilson is 48 today.

As a teen actor he had the role of Freddie on the Nickelodeon series iCarly. He's all grown up now.  Nathan Kress is 24 today.

