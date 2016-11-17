Suspect accused of shooting at Marion officers makes first court appearance

The man accused of firing shots at two Marion police officers made his first court appearance on Nov. 18.

Joshua Hamad is charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

His bond was set at $500,000.

According to police, two officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Warder Street when one of the people in the car started shooting. It happened just after 10:30 p.m.

The officers returned fire and hit Joshua Hamad twice in the leg.

Hamad ran from the scene and was caught after a short chase.

The second person in the car, a 17-year-old, was released and is not facing any charges.

Chief Dawn Tondini said that neither officer was hurt in the incident.

A resident, Mildred Farris, 91, said her house was hit by a bullet without her even knowing it.

"I didn't know there was one coming in! I didn't know it! I didn't even know the car lights [were] on out there, or nothing! I was sitting there - son, I've been sick, and you don't think, when you get 80, 90 years old - I just sat there, watching television."

Thankfully Farris was not hurt.

Court documents show Hamad was sent to prison in 2012 for aggravated robbery and theft. He was paroled on October 7, 2016, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He is due in court on Dec. 12.

