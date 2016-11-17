Suspect accused of shooting at Marion officers makes first court - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect accused of shooting at Marion officers makes first court appearance

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
(Source: Derrion Henderson/KFVS) (Source: Derrion Henderson/KFVS)
Joshua Hamad (Source: Williamson Co. Sheriff's Department) Joshua Hamad (Source: Williamson Co. Sheriff's Department)
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
Joshua Hamad (Source: Illinois Department of Corrections) Joshua Hamad (Source: Illinois Department of Corrections)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The man accused of firing shots at two Marion police officers made his first court appearance on Nov. 18.

Joshua Hamad is charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

His bond was set at $500,000.

According to police, two officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Warder Street when one of the people in the car started shooting. It happened just after 10:30 p.m.

The officers returned fire and hit Joshua Hamad twice in the leg.

Hamad ran from the scene and was caught after a short chase.

The second person in the car, a 17-year-old, was released and is not facing any charges.

Chief Dawn Tondini said that neither officer was hurt in the incident.

A resident,  Mildred Farris, 91, said her house was hit by a bullet without her even knowing it.

"I didn't know there was one coming in! I didn't know it! I didn't even know the car lights [were] on out there, or nothing! I was sitting there - son, I've been sick, and you don't think, when you get 80, 90 years old - I just sat there, watching television."

 Thankfully Farris was not hurt.

Court documents show Hamad was sent to prison in 2012 for aggravated robbery and theft. He was paroled on October 7, 2016, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

A judge set Hamad's bond at $500,000.

He is due in court on Dec. 12.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly