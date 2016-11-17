A closer look at what is making headlines on the Breakfast Show - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A closer look at what is making headlines on the Breakfast Show 11/17

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Thursday brings with it warm, dry and windy weather, increasing the chance of grass fires. Walking out the door you’ll likely only need a sweater with temps around 50. By lunchtime expect sunny, clear skies with temps around 70. The wind won’t be too blustery, but you’ll definitely notice it’s picked up, and we could see wind gusts of up to 30 mph. FIRST ALERT: Tomorrow morning will be very windy ahead of showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Under investigationAn investigation is underway in Marion. Dispatchers with the Marion Police Department say officers are on scene in the 500 block of Mechanic Street.

Fire danger: A good portion of the Heartland remains under a no burn order. We're taking a closer look at what the U.S. Forestry Service says about the issue on the Breakfast Show. CLICK HERE for a full list of burn bans.

Best bet: Child seat manufacturers appear to have figured out how to build a seat that provides a good safety belt fit for the typical 4- to 8-year-old passenger. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released new research showing most booster seats earned a top rating.

Deadly explosion: Authorities say one person was killed and several people injured in a gas explosion in the central Illinois community of Canton. A total of 11 victims were taken to a local hospital. Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines said one of the victims later died at the hospital.

