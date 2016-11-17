Booster seats more likely to protect your child than in the past - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Booster seats more likely to protect your child than in the past

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
There is good news for parents: child seat manufacturers appear to have figured out how to build a seat that provides a good safety belt fit for the typical 4- to 8-year-old passenger.

This has historically been a difficult feat.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released new research showing most booster seats earned a top rating.

Out of 53 new models evaluated, 48 earn the top rating of BEST BET, meaning they are most likely to provide good belt fit for a child in almost any car, minivan or SUV.

This is a big change from 8 years ago.

In 2008, IIHS reported only a quarter of the seats evaluated earned the BEST BET designation.

Despite this progress, 2 seats still do not do their job.

The problem: they can still be found on store shelves.

The "Not Recommended" list includes two new models from Dorel Juvenile.

IIHS says if you already have one of the seats on the not recommended list, don't throw it away.

The Institute says any booster seat is better than none at all.

However, users are encouraged to look at the belt fit, and if it's not doing a good job, you should replace it.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at the findings.

